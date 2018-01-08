Menu
Man's reaction to a wrongful arrest lands him in court

Annie Perets
by

A MAN who swore at police officers while being wrongfully arrested ended up being hit with a real charge for his reaction.

After being mistaken for a criminal with a warrant out for their arrest, Peter Norman Glover became verbally abusive to officers as they took him to the watch-house.

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday to public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stagoll said Glover was walking with a friend near a pub before before becoming verbally abusive as officers arrested him.

"He had been swearing and being a nuisance to the area," Sgt Stagoll said.

"People in the (nearby) hotel stopped, and appeared to be interested in what was going on."

Glover's defence lawyer Travis George said the Maryborough man was in an "agitated state" while attempting to explain to officers he was not the man they thought he was.

"He tried to explain, it was not him," Mr George said.

"He was falsely arrested."

This was Glover's first court appearance in 11 years.

He was fined $150, with no conviction recorded.

Also appearing in the Maryborough court on Monday over a public nuisance charge was Judith Anna Mackellar.

Mackellar, 35, was walking through a carpark "having a loud conversation, laughing and swearing" on September 20 last year, before passing police officers dressed in regular clothing. She swore at them.

Her lawyer, also Mr George, said it was Mackellar's personality to "speak loudly" and "use hands."

The Bauple woman was fined $200.

A conviction was recorded.

