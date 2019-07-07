Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man seriously injured in coal mine fall

by PATRICK BILLINGS
7th Jul 2019 11:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A worker has suffered back and pelvic injuries after falling about 20 metres at a coal mine in North Queensland.

The incident happened just before 8am at Glencore's Collinsville Coal Mine, about 80km west of Proserpine.

The man, aged in his 50s, suffered suspected back and pelvic injuries when he fell in the coal washery area.

He was taken to Collinsville Hospital before being transported to Townsville Hospital in a serious condition.

Glencore said the Mines Inspectorate has been notified.

"Our focus is on the care and welfare of our employee and we are putting in place support for the family and his work colleagues," the company said in a statement.

The accident comes a week after the death of Mackay father David Routledge, at the Middlemount Coal mine in Central Queensland.

It was the third mine related death in 2019.

More Stories

coal mine editors picks incident workplace incident

Top Stories

    Breaking down cultural barriers through art

    premium_icon Breaking down cultural barriers through art

    Lifestyle Hervey Bay artist continues to build connections and breakdown barriers across Fraser Coast

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    News Don't get caught up in the excitement of tax time

    PRACTICALLY PERFECT: Poppins Day in the Park a great success

    premium_icon PRACTICALLY PERFECT: Poppins Day in the Park a great success

    News Families enjoyed the magic of Mary Poppins on Saturday.

    Police confirm identity of teenage fatal crash victim

    premium_icon Police confirm identity of teenage fatal crash victim

    Breaking Sunshine Coast man died at scene of tragic Bruce Highway crash