Crime

Man’s throat glassed by woman in horrific random attack

by Cormac Pearson
17th Mar 2021 7:02 AM
A man is fighting for life after he was allegedly stabbed in the neck with a broken glass bottle in a random attack on the Gold Coast on Tuesday night.

Police say the 43-year-old man was walking along Scarborough Street in Southport when a 24-year-old Southport woman attacked him about 6.50pm.

The pair were not known to each other.

Police then found the woman nearby in a shop on the same street.

The man was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.
The woman has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

She is due to face the Southport Magistrates today.

