Man's wallet with drugs found at random house by child

AFTER partaking in bad batch of ecstasy Jacob Patrick Smith went on a bizarre adventure which ended in his wallet being discovered in the backyard of a stranger's home.

The wallet, containing Smith's identification and two amphetamine tablets with the face of Sponge-bob Square-pants stamped on them, was found by an eight-year-old child.

A court has heard the 21-year-old has little memory of the series of events from October 2, let alone how the wallet ended up there.

In a matter of hours he was charged with public nuisance, possession of drugs, trespassing and obstructing police.

The Urangan man pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to the four charges.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Michael Quirk said police got a call about 1.10am about a man "walking in the middle of the road" on Boat Harbour Dr, Urangan and "throwing rocks" at a vehicle.

Smith ignored officers upon their arrival, later saying it's because he could not understand what they were saying.

Jacob Patrick Smith, 21, of Urangan, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. Annie Perets

"He appeared to be under the influence of some kind of substance," Sgt Quirk said.

When asked about why he was throwing rocks, Smith gave an incomprehensible response stating: "Ask him, I never damaged the police officer."

After being transported to the Hervey Bay watch house, Smith had to be restrained by officers as his behaviour became "erratic" and "unpredictable."

Smith represented himself in court.

He was fined $1000. A conviction was recorded.