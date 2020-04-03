Menu
EX-HMAS TOBRUK: A manta ray swimming by the wreck of ex-HMAS Tobruk. Photo: Contributed
'Amazing' encounter with ocean giant at Tobruk dive site

Stuart Fast
3rd Apr 2020 4:30 PM
DIVERS from Hervey Bay Dive Centre have spotted a manta ray off the wreck of ex-HMAS Tobruk.

Dive instructor Grant McCaffrey said divers were checking the mooring lines on the wreck on Tuesday, March 31 when the ray glided past them.

He said it was the first time one of the creatures had been recorded off ex-HMAS Tobruk.

Mr McCaffery said it was "amazing, the first time I've seen one," and it was lucky the divers had a camera on hand.

He said more and more marine life was gathering around the wreck and he was hoping to see more rays like the one in the photo.

Mr McCaffery said having such majestic ocean life was certainly a tourist drawcard and good sign of future good things to come at the wreck of ex-HMAS Tobruk.

