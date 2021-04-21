MANUFACTURING MONEY: $15.5m grant for Wide Bay

A $15.5 million grant for Wide Bay and Burnett manufacturers has been announced said to focus on transforming business and delivering jobs for the regions, marking the fourth round of the Made in Queensland grant program.

Marking the fourth part of the Made in Queensland grants – amounts of $50,000 and $2.5 million – are available to those operating in the region to help overcome international competitiveness within their industry.

A previous Made in Queensland recipient included Bundaberg Brewed Drinks owner John Mclean.

Regional manufacturers can access up to 75 per cent of their future project costs, totalling to $500,000.

Minister for Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water Glenn Butcher said he wanted “Queensland to be Australia’s premier manufacturing state.

“In the first three rounds, 40 per cent of Made in Queensland projects were based in regional Queensland ... I want to see that percentage grow,” Mr Butcher said.

Member for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari encouraged people to apply for the grants.

“If you’re a manufacturer thinking about reshoring or onshoring manufacturing activities ... We encourage you to apply for Made in Queensland,” he said.

You can apply for an initial application here.