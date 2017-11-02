Many good memories in lively history

PROUD HISTORY: Maryborough Pensioners Association president Joan Schonrock with some of the memorabilia in the hall.

PROUD HISTORY: Maryborough Pensioners Association president Joan Schonrock with some of the memorabilia in the hall. Boni Holmes

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

IT MIGHT not have the same membership numbers as in the 1960s, but the Maryborough Pensioners is still a popular social club.

The Maryborough branch of the Pensioners League was formed in November 1947 and a group of seniors rented a Bazaar Street room where meetings were held.

Subscription was five shillings per year.

The branch was a place for seniors to come together for social events like bus trips and games including bowls and cards.

It even assisted with information from social to housing.

By 1957 membership had grown to 200 and in 1962 the Maryborough branch had the largest group of pensioners in Queensland with 700 members.

The Pensioners League Maryborough branch was formed in 1947 and in 1963 it bought the Church of Christ hall in Adelaide St, where Woolworths is now located. Boni Holmes

The Church of Christ hall in Adelaide St, where Woolworths is now, was offered to the group to purchase for 6000 pounds.

The club took out a loan for 3000 pounds and five members mortgaged their homes as guarantors.

But when the group asked the members to help out with one pound a year for five years as subscription, 300 members were lost.

So the fundraising began.

The association's current president, Joan Schonrock, said a monthly stall was held in the Anglican Church grounds.

"The stall was built by Phil Conley, who delivered it by horse and cart and took it home after each function.

"Kings Cafe supplied the hot water free and it was collected in two large teapots.

"This stall made the group 25 pounds per month.

"Money was also raised by Charlie Sedgeman and his wife, who sold raffle tickets in the streets, and by some of the ladies who scrubbed and cleaned offices to help augment the funds.”

The branch also held dances and Apex held a doorknock that added 400pounds to the kitty.

By 1968 the hall was paid off.

"During that period, the hall floor was replaced by members and volunteers,” Joan said.

In 1971 the name of the hall was changed from the Senior Citizens Centre to Maryborough branch of Australian Pensioners League.

A special meeting was held in 1973 to discuss an offer Woolworths had made to buy the site.

After agreeing to sell, the league bought and built at its current location on 84Adelaide St.

"The pensioners did not receive any financial assistance from the government or any tax relief,” Joan said.

"So they had to take out an extra loan. That's when they introduced bingo, which became the main source of income, and the hall was paid off in three years.

"And once again the Maryborough branch was the only one to own its own hall and land.

"Ralph Smith, who died in 1991, made a lot of changes during his presence as secretary, treasurer and manager. The association became incorporated and we became an independent body.”

In 1991 the hall was repainted and a new entrance installed with a ramp, which was named the Ralph Smith Memorial Entrance.

Today the club boasts eight life members and more than 100 members.

It also owns its own bus and car.

"Our events are still very similar to yesteryear, with regular bus trips, monthly concerts, Sunday markets and bingo,” Joan said.

"We are very thankful to the hard work and dedication of all our members and volunteers and we want to thank everyone who has contributed in any way to the success of the Maryborough Pensioners.”

celebrate

The Maryborough Pensioners Association will hold its 70th birthday celebrations from 10am on November15 at the hall on 84Adelaide St. If you require transport, phone 4121 4388.