MAP: Croc sightings on Fraser Coast in last 12 months

Where and when have crocs been seen on the Fraser Coast in the last 12 months?

IN THE last year, 12 crocodiles have been reportedly spotted on the Fraser Coast.

Most of these alleged crocs have been seen either in the Mary River, or water catchments attached to the Mary.

Although the majority of crocs have been spotted in Maryborough and surrounding areas, in October 2016, a croc, estimated to be about 3m long, was reportedly seen in Tuan Tuan Creek, Hervey Bay.

A spokeswoman from the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection said the number of reported sightings did not indicate how many crocodiles were present in the region, as not all sightings were confirmed as crocodiles and multiple reports could relate to the same animal.

"There are two crocodiles of concern that are targeted for removal in the Mary River and efforts are continuing to remove them," the spokeswoman said.

"Members of the public are urged to report all crocodile sightings as soon as possible to EHP on 1300 130 372."

The spokeswoman said any crocodile found south of the Boyne River in Gladstone would be targeted for capture and removal.