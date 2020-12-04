Map shows scale of air operation as another million litres dumped

A map showing the waterbombing efforts being carried out on Fraser Island.

A map showing the waterbombing efforts being carried out on Fraser Island.

THE progress of the fires on Fraser Island has been significantly slowed, with almost 1 million litres of water dropped on the blaze on Thursday.

Seventeen aircraft, working in conjunction with extra ground crews, have fought back the flames over the past two days.

Despite the hard work, a prepare to leave warning remains in place for Kingfisher Bay Resort and Village.

The bushfire is burning in the vicinity of Dundonga Creek, east of the resort, through to Cornwells Rd in the south.

Waterbombing is set to continue throughout the day.

Multiple crews are working to contain the fire, but may not be able to protect every property.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call triple-0 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.