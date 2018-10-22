New event added to Bay Break

MULTISPORT: Hervey Bay's first marathon will put the region on the map as the state's premier destination for long-distance running.

The newest addition to the Bay Break Multisport Festival was unveiled on Saturday, as organisers plan to grow the award-winning event into one of the region's biggest tourist drawcards.

Bay Break president Carol McNaughton said the April 6-7 event, which is locked in for the next three years, will start with the region's first marathon.

"Our aim is to put Hervey Bay on the map with the marathon," McNaughton said.

"We'll also maintain the other events we have, which is the 21km, 10km, 5km and the 2km all abilities.

"It's an event for everyone in the family."

McNaughton said she hoped the Fraser Coast would strongly support the event, while Triathlon Queensland will support the event to coincide with Bay Break's triathlon events on the Sunday.

"We're hoping to attract those who want to have a go and participate in an event, whether that's the 2km or they have a crack on the Sunday with a triathlon," she said.

"Everybody can participate.

"There will be case up for grabs so we're hoping to attract some of the elite runners.

"We have the perfect location here (for running events). There's no loops, we've managed to plot the course so it's out and back.

"It's taking in a bit of history and a bit of culture, and it's taking in the whole foreshore.

"It's important all members of the community have the opportunity to participate in sport. There should be no restriction and no limitations."

Charlotte Davies, who trains with B Mee coach Lars Olsen, will be among the junior athletes at Bay Break.

"I did the triathlon (last year) and it was really well supported," Davies said.

"I'll be hoping to do the same event this year. I think there would've been over 200 last time over all of the events.

"Depending on conditions I probably prefer the swim. I do like the run, finishing it off and coming through the winning chute is the best."

Like Bay Break on Facebook or herveybaybreak.com.au for entry and event information.