‘Marathon, not a sprint’: GP’s virus warning

A Fraser Coast doctor says the coronavirus crisis will be a “marathon, not a sprint.”

APART from locking up our toilet paper and hand sanitiser, GPs have been busily working to do their part in this global effort to slow the spread and ‘flatten the curve’ of this pandemic.

Pandemics are nothing new to General Practice.

All Accredited General Practices must demonstrate their ability to deal with infectious patients and have a documented Pandemic Plan.

The difference with COVID-19 is that we are already constrained by limited resources such as hand sanitiser, surgical masks and so forth.

We are also a possible hub for transmission and have elderly and vulnerable patients in our waiting rooms.

We are not equipped to test for COVID-19, and introduce unnecessary risk to our staff and other patients by testing in our practice.

If you have flu-like symptoms, and have travelled in the past 14 days, you should first phone your own practice for advice.

They may be able to assess you over the phone, check on you with phone calls, and determine if any further tests or management is required.

They can still see you face-to-face if needed and appropriate.

Obviously if you are having trouble breathing, you still call Triple 0 first.

Never before has Medicare funded GP telephone consultations for ‘at risk’ group such as those over 70, and those with chronic conditions (and more).

This means we can keep our vulnerable patients safe and still provide quality care to those who are isolated.

Antibiotics are rarely required for otherwise healthy people with a flu-like illness.

They don’t shorten the illness.

They can cause harm such as diarrhoea, allergic reactions, and resistance to those drugs in the future.

Medical certificates are NOT required.

There are no public health requirements for clearance certificates to return to work, school or university.



Asking for these will simply clog up the health system further.

The advice is clear – stay home until your symptoms have resolved.

If you are isolated or quarantined for 14 days, you can simply return to work, school or university without clearance from a doctor if you are well.

A recommended resource is the AHPPC website who release regular statements of fact.

This is far more reliable than social media: health.gov.au/committees-and-groups/australian-health-protection-principal-committee-ahppc

These are unprecedented times, and this looks to be a marathon not a sprint.

By being measured and thoughtful in our actions during this phase, the Fraser Coast community will be better prepared to scale up our health response if or when required.