Marathon swimming effort ahead for charity

SWIMMING: Hervey Bay swimmers have set themselves the challenge of swimming more than 1000km in just over a four-week period.

The swimmers are taking part in the nationwide Starlight Super Swim between January 26 and February 24.

The super swim raises much needed funds for the Starlight Foundation.

The foundation’s mission is to brighten the lives of seriously ill children and their families.

Gillian Patterson, a nurse who works at Urangan State High School and in the Hervey Bay Hosptial Children’s Ward, has organised a group to swim and raise money for the Starlight Foundation.

Patricia Massaro approached Gillian with the idea and it developed from there.

Twenty-one swimmers aged between nine years and 60 will undertake the challenge of swimming 1050km over the super swim period.

The group consists of swimmers from the Hervey Bay Swimming and Hervey Bay Humpbacks Swimming Clubs

Swimmers now have an added incentive for training hard.

“We have to swim laps as part of our training and now we know we are also doing it to commit to a good cause,” Patterson said.

“I am a school nurse and I also work in the paediatric ward at Hervey Bay Hospital. Any opportunity to bring a smile to these children’s faces while they undergo treatment in hospital is a real achievement.”

The swimmers have named themselves the Hervey Bay Swimming Superstars and originally set themselves the target of raising $500.

“We have already smashed that and are currently sitting on $800,” Patterson said.

The team is still recruiting swimmers of all ages who want to join in.

Patterson has recruited two young athletes who have been out of swimming for a few years including Taiya Hancock and Alice Feasey.

“It has encouraged the girls to get back in the pool after being out of the water for a while,” she said.

The two former swimmers are currently studying at universities and they wanted to be part of the challenge.

“We are fortunate to be healthy and have healthy kids who want to give back,” Patterson said.

“It is something that gives us a focus for our training.”

Patterson is encouraging the community to get behind the project and donate towards the Starlight Foundation and its projects for sick children and their families.

To donate to the Hervey Bay Swimming Superstars go to superswim.org.au and search for the Hervey Bay Swimming Superstars team.