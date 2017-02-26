March madness hits RSPCA shop

BE THRIFTY: Maryborough's RSPCA Op Shop store manager Michael James invites you to find a treasure.

THE volunteers and staff at the RSPCA Op Shop have all gone mad slashing prices of their second-hand goods.

Store manager Michael James said March Madness meant there would be discounts store-wide.

The op shop stocks everything from clothing, books, bric-a-brac, dvds, cds, sporting equipment and household goods including furniture and electricals.

Mr James said they were very thankful to the Maryborough community for their generous donations.

"We receive lots of donations, some are residue of garage sales, others just cleaning up,” he said.

"Our volunteers gather these donations and they are kept in the Wide Bay region.

"This resource is our funding to helping animals in need.”

Mr James said they could not do it without their dedicated volunteers.

"They are all happy to go above and beyond.”

So for the entire month of March, the staff of the RSPCA Op Shop have gone soft and furry offering great bargains.

RSPCA Op Shop, 121 Richmond St, Maryborough is open Monday-Friday 8.30am-4pm and Saturday 8.30am- 12.30pm. Phone 41212220.