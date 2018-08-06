MARCH TO THE FLAG: AFL Wide Bay's top sides battle it out

LADDER KINGS: Travis Mills (Bombers) goes for a run during the match against Gympie on Saturday. Both sides are still first and second on the ladder after the Cats beat the Hervey Bay side.

LADDER KINGS: Travis Mills (Bombers) goes for a run during the match against Gympie on Saturday. Both sides are still first and second on the ladder after the Cats beat the Hervey Bay side. Alistair Brightman

AFL: A 40-POINT loss to the Gympie Cats hasn't affected the Hervey Bay Bombers' chance at the finals, according to coach Darren Hunter.

It comes after a thrilling clash between Wide Bay AFL's top sides at the weekend.

The Bombers, who have enjoyed an almost undefeated streak through the season, were ultimately bested 7.10-52 to 13.14-92 by Gympie.

Their defeat now leaves them vulnerable to dropping to third as other sides shore up games.

But Hunter said they were ultimately still in the top two, and could stay there if they defeat the Brothers Bulldogs next week.

"The loss was disgusting the way it happened, but it gets the boys refocussed.

"We just turned over the footy way too much, we had poor skill error, and when it got to half-forward we just turned it over and couldn't get enough goals on the board.

"Their last ten minutes... they made it 15 points to 40 points.”

It's not the first time sparks have flown between the sides.

Two players from the Cats received suspensions last month after a melee erupted on the field.

Even with Saturday's victory, coach Courtney Findlay said there was a lot of work to do ahead of the finals.

"We've got Across the Waves next week, so we'll get back to the drawing board and hopefully bring another effort like Saturday's,” he said.

"We don't take anything for granted where we are... we'll take one week at a time, we know how good the sides are at this stage.”

Across the Wide Bay, the Brothers Bulldogs thumped the Maryborough Bears 40.21-261 to 1.4-10, while Bay Power defeated Across the Waves by 18 points.