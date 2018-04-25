Marching as a family unit

BACK TO SCHOOL: Lieutenant Commander Ashley Cox, has returned to his school for the Anzac Day Service and Grandparents' Day. Accompanied by his wife, Lt comm Kasey Cox, the naval couple met up with the former school chaplain and now naval Chaplain Jeff Jarvis.

TODAY'S Anzac Day march in Hervey Bay will be a family affair for Naval Lieutenant Commanders Ashley and Kasey Cox.

The husband and wife duo currently serve in the Royal Australian Navy and have returned to Ashley's hometown to remember those who have served before them.

For the two Lieutenants, today is more than just their involvement in the Defence Force, each year they march alongside Ashley's father and Kasey's grandfather who were both national servicemen.

"It's become a family tradition that every second year we march in Hervey Bay as a family,” Kasey said.

The annual tradition has grown with Kasey encouraging her grandfather, who had never participated until she invited him, to march as a family.

"I said 'that's it Granddad, you're marching with me',” Kasey said.

"I had his medals done up and mounted for him.”

"No matter how you served or for how long or what you did, it is about remembering everyone's contribution in any form.”

She said her grandfather now looks forward to being a part of the annual march.

"For me it is so special to walk with my grandfather and father-in-law and of course marching with my husband is a joy,” Kasey said.

The two Lieutenant Commanders met when they were studying at the University of Queensland to work in the Defence Force.

After officer training the pair married in Brisbane's old naval Saint Mary's church which featured a Guard of Honour made up of 20 other junior officers.

They were married by Lieutenant Cox's high school Chaplin Jeff Jarvis who had also joined the Navy.

"It was the first time to have my family, my new family and the Navy in the same place,” she said.

The two spent Tuesday morning visiting Fraser Coast Anglican College. For Ashley it was his first time returning to the school since he was a student 15 years ago.

He said the school had changed dramatically but insisted some things had remained.

"The environment, the warm relations between student and staff were still the same,” he said.

The couple spent time touring the classrooms and passing on an important message to the younger generation about remembrance.

"The Anzac Day service is for the sacrifice of all those who have served,” Ashley said.

"It is an important opportunity for them to show their gratitude for what others have done.”