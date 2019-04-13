Marcus Dyson to power on

RETURNING: Marcus Dyson returning for the Bay Power Senior team in today's AFL Wide Bay fixture.

RETURNING: Marcus Dyson returning for the Bay Power Senior team in today's AFL Wide Bay fixture. Valerie Horton

AFL: Round three action of the Wide Bay AFL Senior competition returns to Hervey Bay this afternoon.

For the second week in a row the Bay Power are at home hosting Bundaberg's Across the Waves.

Bay Power lost to Brothers Bulldogs last week by a goal in their first hit out of the regular season.

In a tight tussle for most of the match, lack of match fitness and injuries drained the Power.

Coach Kristian Walton is wanting an improved showing from his side this weekend.

"ATW have a great midfield,” Walton said. "It will definitely be won in the mid-field and we can't let them control the ball,” he said.

Walton is pleased that League medallist, Marcus Dyson is returning.

"He is a quality player and he will certainly add to our mid-field,” Walton said.

Walton believes that the ATW team is similar to last year and understands his team will have to play well.

"They have some quality players that we will have to watch” he said.

Walton is urging Bay Power supporters to get down to the ground and support the club.

The senior match starts at 3pm.

In the other senior match of the competition Hervey Bay again travel to Bundaberg to challenge Brothers Bulldogs.

The Hervey Bay side is yet to play a match on their home field this season. They travelled to Yeppoon and Nambour for trials and the first three rounds have seen them travel to Bundaberg.

Coach Darren Hunter is not concerned about the travel.

"It is a bit different from past years but it will work out by the end of the season,” Hunter said.

Hunter will have the Bombers moving the ball around with short kicks to limit access to the ball of the Bundaberg team's tall men.

"They have some tall players and we need to be smart with the footy and not just bomb it in,” Hunter said.

The Bombers are yet to field the same line-up over the first three rounds due to injury and private commitments of players.

"We have eight of our regulars out this week,” he said.

"We will still be very competitive as the club has great depth this season,” Hunter said.

"It just means it will take a little longer to work on combinations,” Hunter said.

The Bombers and Brothers Bulldogs match also starts at 3pm.

In the early match in Bundaberg the Maryborough Bears will be up against Brothers Bulldogs in the reserves.

The game will commence at 1pm.