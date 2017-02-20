Margaret making a friend of the M'boro cemetery

Deputy mayor George Seymour and Friends of the Cemetery group leader Margaret Wroe inspect the memorial for Robert Travis - a former Maryborough merchant.

MARGARET Wroe isn't too fond of the grave herself, but she does consider herself a friend of the Maryborough cemetery.

The Maryborough volunteer has been announced as the group leader for the recently launched Friends of the Cemetery group, an initiative of the Fraser Coast Regional Council and volunteers to preserve the heritage values of the cemetery.

Ms Wroe said the groups would work alongside each other to help maintain the site.

"The group will meet once a month, commencing around March, and will seek volunterrs from all circles of work within the guidelinesof the Conservation Management Plan,” she said.

"I'm hoping we can work together to improve and maintain certain aspects of the monumental cemetery.”

The group will work on monument clearing, top-dressing, weeding and assisting with garden maintenance on the site.

Plot numbers could soon be added to the graves if the maintenance is successful.

Deputy mayor George Seymour, who holds the portfolio for community, heritage and family protection, said the new initiative would help shed light on the local significance of the area.

"The Maryborough cemetery is a really important heritage site. It helps us to understand the past and it is a way of getting to know the individuals and events that helped to shape the history of the region,” he said.

"The Friends of the Cemetery group will ensure that the cemetery is well looked after and that it has interpretive signing so that people can recognise its significance.

"This is a great way for the community to take ownership of this historic site and to play an active role in caring for it.”

To volunteer for the group, contact Margaret at margaretwroe@bigpond.com.