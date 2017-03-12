Margheriti's move opens a pizza box of opportunities

Margheriti's Kitchen owner managers Jess Kopp and Marcus Foy welcome you to their new premises, with more hours and services, on Wharf St, Maryborough.

A LITTLE more variety, and more hours is on the cards for one of Maryborough's popular takeaways which has reopened on Wharf St.

Margheriti's Kitchen will offer its same great product with a few extra additions including breakfast and lunch.

Owner managers Jess Kopp and Marcus Foy said the new move had opened more opportunities.

"We moved to somewhere where we could offer more hours and a few more services to back up our pizzas,” Marcus said.

"We have a very good product and are very passionate about our work.”

Margheriti's will offer a dine-in service, breakfast, kids menu, entree and late night takeaway on Fridays and Saturdays.

"We are going to offer a bit of variety for those who are out after hours,” he said.

"There will be about four or five different pizzas on the menu and will also sell them by the slice.

"On our menu we have brought back our chicken parma and have added a calzone - a pizza wrap.

"We are excited to have a great kitchen and are looking forward to catching up with our regulars and meeting new customers.”

Everything at Margheriti's is made fresh daily and they offer gluten free pizzas.

They will still offer home delivery.

Margheriti's Kitchen will be open from Monday 7am-5pm, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday 7am-9pm and Friday and Saturdays 7am-3am.

They are on the corner of Wharf and Richmond streets, Maryborough.

To order phone 41222246.