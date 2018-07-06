Marie honours her mother's legacy

WHEN Marie Gibbon's mother passed away two years ago, she was determined to honour her mother's wishes of providing accommodation for the homeless.

Today Mrs Gibbon runs a humble Scarness cottage that provides a safe haven to three women, whom she said were welcome to stay for as long as necessary.

Mrs Gibbon said the women paid a small fee to stay at Myriam Cottage through Centrepay, a service used to pay bills from their Centrelink payments.

But she said apart from the small fee and some donations from the community, the house was entirely funded by her own savings.

"The community has been good to us, we're very grateful for that help," Mrs Gibbon said.

"I've been drawing from my own savings, very quietly, and hoping we can get a little grant from the government because it's a worthwhile cause.

"Everybody who's been here has said how peaceful it is and safe for them.

"When they come to us they're traumatised, some come here from living on the beach.

<< FOLLOW HERE TO READ MORE COMMUNITY NEWS >>

"I've had some come from mental health and they haven't got anywhere to go and their family doesn't want them and we have a safe place to accommodate them until they find something better."

She said one guest lived at Myriam Cottage for nine months before moving back to her home town of Darwin to be closer to family.

"We had a lady from the hospital because she didn't have anywhere to go, she had no family, nobody, so we took her on for nine months," Mrs Gibbon said.

"She left in about February to a unit of her own and we kept in touch, and then on Friday she went back home to Darwin to be close to family.

We don't just only provide accommodation, we teach them skills like money management, we look after the whole person.

"We are on call 24 hours a day if anything happened, like the girl who was here, she used to harm herself at night and she would give us a ring and we would come straight away."

Marie Gibbon's mother wanted to support the homeless by providing accommodation. Contributed

Myriam Cottage president Dianne Hancock said guests were referred to them through case workers at Hervey Bay and Maryborough Hospitals.

"We have crisis requests for accommodation from social workers, case managers, mental health providers," Mrs Hancock said.

"The people come from all walks of life

"Most of them are from domestic violence, from drugs and are trying to get back on their feet ... and from sexual assaults and alcoholism."

"We keep it a safe place for these ladies as some of them have domestic violence orders against their partners."

Mrs Gibbon said she was having trouble securing a grant.

To assist Mrs Gibbon or to make a donation, phone her on 0455 973 300 or Ms Hancock on 0408 984 834.