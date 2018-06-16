Menu
Crime

Marijuana worth $1500 found under woman's car seat

Annie Perets
by
16th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
THE smell gave her away.   

When police pulled Chantelle Genelle Stocks over, they were alarmed by the strong wafts of marijuana coming from her car.  

A search revealed 63g of the drug under the driver's seat.  

The Torquay woman appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week, pleading guilty to drug possession.  

The court heard Stocks first drew the attention of officers on Burrum Heads Rd on May 25 because her headlights were turned off at an intersection.  

After the marijuana discovery, she told police it was for medical reasons and she knew it was an offence to have it. 

  Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said the amount, with an estimated street value of more than $1500 was "not insignificant".  

However, he accepted it was for personal and not commercial use.   

Stocks, who works as a business manager and a deckhand, spends six nights a week out on the ocean, the court heard.   

The 33-year-old was fined $800.    

No conviction was recorded.   

