Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CUTTING THROUGH: Lu Schubert working on the scroll saw.
CUTTING THROUGH: Lu Schubert working on the scroll saw. Alistair Brightman
Whats On

Marilyn set to give the good oil on wood

by Boni Holmes
3rd Jul 2019 1:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Maryborough Woodturners and Woodcraftsmen Guild will hold its open day and craft expo on Saturday, July 13 from 9am-3pm at the Woodcraft Pavilion, Maryborough Showgrounds, Bruce Hwy.

There will be demonstrations and displays of woodturning, scroll saw work, wood carving, pyrography, intarsia, veneer work, and timber slabbing with a bandsaw mill.

There will also be sale of timber including mango, silky oak, camphor laurel, bunya pine and jacaranda; woodworking equipment, craft supplies and locally made craft items.

Special guest Marilyn Kunde will explore the many pitfalls and solutions found on the path of every woodworker. The expo is free but a donation would be appreciated and refreshments will be available.

There will also be craft displays and sales from Van Cootens Patchwork and Fabrics Supplies, Tamika's Glass Engraving, Merv's Remarkable Pens, Maryborough Heritage Crafts, QCWA, Blue Unicorn Crafts, Jelly Shake Timber and Designs as well as Bote Cote products and David Drescher's Woodworking Supplies. Phone Brennan 0427 880 015.

crafters expo demonstrations fceducation fcentertainment fcevent fcmaryborough fcwhatson timber woodturner wood turning
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    WHAT A CATCH: Angler's lucky hook off Urangan Pier

    premium_icon WHAT A CATCH: Angler's lucky hook off Urangan Pier

    News Lewis Kova knew he'd hooked something special when he saw the first flash of yellow under the Urangan Pier

    • 3rd Jul 2019 1:50 PM
    How you can help build Hervey Bay's new whale sculpture

    premium_icon How you can help build Hervey Bay's new whale sculpture

    News The sculpture will be unveiled at the World Whale Conference.

    • 3rd Jul 2019 1:00 PM
    Man critical after chaotic Bruce Highway pile-up

    premium_icon Man critical after chaotic Bruce Highway pile-up

    Breaking A man who was involved in a crash yesterday is in a critical condition

    Shari is ready to re-connect

    premium_icon Shari is ready to re-connect

    Community Preparing for FNQ Expedition