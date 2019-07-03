Marilyn set to give the good oil on wood

CUTTING THROUGH: Lu Schubert working on the scroll saw.

CUTTING THROUGH: Lu Schubert working on the scroll saw. Alistair Brightman

THE Maryborough Woodturners and Woodcraftsmen Guild will hold its open day and craft expo on Saturday, July 13 from 9am-3pm at the Woodcraft Pavilion, Maryborough Showgrounds, Bruce Hwy.

There will be demonstrations and displays of woodturning, scroll saw work, wood carving, pyrography, intarsia, veneer work, and timber slabbing with a bandsaw mill.

There will also be sale of timber including mango, silky oak, camphor laurel, bunya pine and jacaranda; woodworking equipment, craft supplies and locally made craft items.

Special guest Marilyn Kunde will explore the many pitfalls and solutions found on the path of every woodworker. The expo is free but a donation would be appreciated and refreshments will be available.

There will also be craft displays and sales from Van Cootens Patchwork and Fabrics Supplies, Tamika's Glass Engraving, Merv's Remarkable Pens, Maryborough Heritage Crafts, QCWA, Blue Unicorn Crafts, Jelly Shake Timber and Designs as well as Bote Cote products and David Drescher's Woodworking Supplies. Phone Brennan 0427 880 015.