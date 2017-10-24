Volunteer group resorts to online funding for rescue boat

Vice Commodore Jill Barclay said it was in need of a replacement for this essential emergency service on the water.

THE team at Marine Rescue Hervey Bay has had no luck funding a much-needed rescue boat through the government, so they're now trying online to find over half a million dollars.

Commodore John Smith said to keep up with demand and expectations from the community a better equipped vessel is requires to respond to emergency situations on our waters.

"A bigger boat is a much better and safer platform for our crews to work from," Mr Smith said.

"As the commodore I need to reduce the level of risk I'm putting crews at and if we haven't got a boat that can handle really bad weather we can't go out."

The not for profit organisation has resorted to using Go Fund Me as a way of raising vital funds and have only been able to raise $765 of the $800,000 needed to buy the boat.

The group receives less than 10% of their annual operational funding from the State Government.

Mr Smith said the funding had remained the same since it was first introduced in 1996.

While the current primary vessel, Hervey Bay RSL Rescue, has been a safe and reliable for the past 15 years, Vice Commodore Jill Barclay said it was in need of a replacement for this essential emergency service on the water.

"So far this year we have been involved in 135 operational activations, helping 284 people," Ms Barclay said.

"Every year our volunteers give over 25,000 hours of their own time to help out Water Police search and rescue jobs, Queensland Ambulance to transport patients back to Hervey Bay from Fraser Island and help for recreational boaties on the water who have broken down.

"We're now asking the community to help us out," she said.

Marine Rescue Hervey Bay has been around since the early 70s.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

1. Donate through the GoFundMe page

2. Post the GoFundMe page on your Facebook account to spread the word with the community;

2. If each recreational boatie in the Fraser Coast Regional Council area put $50 in, $500,000 would be raised.