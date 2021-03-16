Marine wind warning: The weather in store for Fraser Coast

Heavy rain has fallen across Maryborough, as a severe storm hit the town yesterday. Residents should be cautious of flash-flooded areas and collected debris from the rain.

Following a severe storm at Maryborough overnight, the wet weather is expected to continue over the next few days across the region.

Meteorologist’s are also warning of strong marine winds which will continue through the rest of today and Wednesday for areas including Hervey Bay and Fraser Island Coast.

“In our rain gauge at Maryborough we did record 103 millimetres of rainfall … which came through in the afternoon yesterday,” Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) forecaster Rosa Hoff told The Fraser Coast Chronicle.

“We saw 78 millimetres fall within two hours, which (isn’t classed as) heavy rainfall … the storm was quite isolated so we didn’t see as much for the surrounding areas.

Portside saw 116 mm under the same storm, however, Hervey Bay only picked up 19 mm.

But there’s more on the way for Hervey Bay with the storm sitting in coastal areas until Wednesday.

“We are expecting a bit more rainfall over the coming days, this is largely because the storm has stalled over the top of us, so, it’s not going anywhere really in a hurry,” Ms Hoff said.

“We generally have about five to 15 millimetres for Hervey Bay on the forecast tomorrow, and about up to 20 millimetres for Thursday.”

BoM explained the large range of rainfall was because falls will be isolated and are “widespread”, with “more people likely to see the five to 10 (mm) range”.

Maryborough residents can expect five to 15 mm of rain up until Thursday.