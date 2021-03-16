Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Heavy rain has fallen across Maryborough, as a severe storm hit the town yesterday. Residents should be cautious of flash-flooded areas and collected debris from the rain.
Heavy rain has fallen across Maryborough, as a severe storm hit the town yesterday. Residents should be cautious of flash-flooded areas and collected debris from the rain.
News

Marine wind warning: The weather in store for Fraser Coast

Isabella Magee
16th Mar 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Following a severe storm at Maryborough overnight, the wet weather is expected to continue over the next few days across the region.

Meteorologist’s are also warning of strong marine winds which will continue through the rest of today and Wednesday for areas including Hervey Bay and Fraser Island Coast.

“In our rain gauge at Maryborough we did record 103 millimetres of rainfall … which came through in the afternoon yesterday,” Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) forecaster Rosa Hoff told The Fraser Coast Chronicle.

“We saw 78 millimetres fall within two hours, which (isn’t classed as) heavy rainfall … the storm was quite isolated so we didn’t see as much for the surrounding areas.

Heavy rain has fallen across Maryborough, as a severe storm hit the town yesterday. Residents should be cautious of flash-flooded areas and collected debris from the rain.
Heavy rain has fallen across Maryborough, as a severe storm hit the town yesterday. Residents should be cautious of flash-flooded areas and collected debris from the rain.

Portside saw 116 mm under the same storm, however, Hervey Bay only picked up 19 mm.

But there’s more on the way for Hervey Bay with the storm sitting in coastal areas until Wednesday.

“We are expecting a bit more rainfall over the coming days, this is largely because the storm has stalled over the top of us, so, it’s not going anywhere really in a hurry,” Ms Hoff said.

“We generally have about five to 15 millimetres for Hervey Bay on the forecast tomorrow, and about up to 20 millimetres for Thursday.”

BoM explained the large range of rainfall was because falls will be isolated and are “widespread”, with “more people likely to see the five to 10 (mm) range”.

Maryborough residents can expect five to 15 mm of rain up until Thursday.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Patient taken to hospital after car crashes into pole in Bay

        Premium Content Patient taken to hospital after car crashes into pole in Bay

        Breaking One person has been taken to hospital after the crash

        Former MSF Sugar workers put experience to use in new jobs

        Premium Content Former MSF Sugar workers put experience to use in new jobs

        News After the closure of Maryborough Sugar Mill last year, another of the city’s...

        Monster may be ‘unleashed’ despite nearly killing guard

        Premium Content Monster may be ‘unleashed’ despite nearly killing guard

        Crime Woodford Correctional Centre inmate may be moved out of maximum security

        Man assaulted in front of wife at Bay shopping centre

        Premium Content Man assaulted in front of wife at Bay shopping centre

        News Police are calling for witnesses to come forward after a 57-year-old was reportedly...