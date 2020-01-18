Mariners continue smooth sailing towards the finals

Tom DEmilio is lifted to the perfect spot to control the line in for the Fraser Coast Mariners.

Tom DEmilio is lifted to the perfect spot to control the line in for the Fraser Coast Mariners.

RUGBY: The Fraser Coast Mariners’ perfect season will continue today even though they will not take the field.

The unbeaten Hervey Bay side were due to play the Pythons this afternoon in the early Spring Cup match in Bundaberg.

The team won’t have to make the trip up the highway though as the Pythons have forfeited due to insufficient player numbers.

Mariners coach Trent De Vere said he understood the predicament of the Pythons and was pragmatic about the situation.

“They received a couple of injuries to players last week when they played in Hervey Bay and they didn’t have the numbers for this weekend,” he said.

“It is not an ideal situation, but something that happens to most teams from time to time.”

The forfeit means the table- topping team will not play for another two weeks due to their scheduled bye next weekend.

“It will give us time to work on our fitness after the Christmas break and come in fresh for the run to the finals,” De Vere said.

The Pythons’ forfeit creates an opportunity for the Barbarians to wrap up second spot on the ladder.

The Barbarians play the Falcons tonight at 7pm.