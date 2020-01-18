Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tom DEmilio is lifted to the perfect spot to control the line in for the Fraser Coast Mariners.
Tom DEmilio is lifted to the perfect spot to control the line in for the Fraser Coast Mariners.
Rugby Union

Mariners continue smooth sailing towards the finals

BRENDAN BOWERS
18th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY: The Fraser Coast Mariners’ perfect season will continue today even though they will not take the field.

The unbeaten Hervey Bay side were due to play the Pythons this afternoon in the early Spring Cup match in Bundaberg.

The team won’t have to make the trip up the highway though as the Pythons have forfeited due to insufficient player numbers.

Mariners coach Trent De Vere said he understood the predicament of the Pythons and was pragmatic about the situation.

“They received a couple of injuries to players last week when they played in Hervey Bay and they didn’t have the numbers for this weekend,” he said.

“It is not an ideal situation, but something that happens to most teams from time to time.”

The forfeit means the table- topping team will not play for another two weeks due to their scheduled bye next weekend.

“It will give us time to work on our fitness after the Christmas break and come in fresh for the run to the finals,” De Vere said.

The Pythons’ forfeit creates an opportunity for the Barbarians to wrap up second spot on the ladder.

The Barbarians play the Falcons tonight at 7pm.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DISGRACE: $64m lost through the pokies in a year

        premium_icon DISGRACE: $64m lost through the pokies in a year

        News ‘They are addictive machines that serve no useful purpose’

        Two people fined thousands for feeding Fraser Island dingoes

        premium_icon Two people fined thousands for feeding Fraser Island dingoes

        News Covert operation under way to crack down on dingo offenders

        Raincheck on horse event

        premium_icon Raincheck on horse event

        News THE Guy McLean Spectacular has been postponed until April 18 due to expected...

        Plans revealed for Fraser Island Butchulla memorial

        premium_icon Plans revealed for Fraser Island Butchulla memorial

        News She envisions the memorial would cost about $2 million