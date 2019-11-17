Mariners crack Turtles’ shell

Fraser Coast Mariners running free at the top of the Spring Cup table. Iliesu Muda charges down the pitch for the Mariners earlier this season.

RUGBY: The Fraser Coast Mariners continued their domination of the 2019 Spring Cup competition on Saturday afternoon.

In yet another lopsided victory the Hervey Bay team defeated Turtles Brothers by 74-7.

Playing at the Waves Sports Club Bundaberg the Fraser Coast team did not split the Turtles open until approximately 20 minutes into the match.

“That was the game plan, weather the early storm and then dominate from then,” Player/coach Trent De Vere said.

In the past two matches after their bye the Mariners have outscored their opponents 170-10 and are dominating all teams.

De Vere nominated Jasper Brigden, Brendon Thomas and Tora Vonolele as the standout players from the match.

“Jasper was outstanding, and Brendon was great off the bench,” he said.

He believes the score line did not reflect the effort of the Turtles Brothers team.

“They have improved since we first played them and their structure was great,” De Vere said.

In the other fixture played at South Kolan Pythons won in a tight encounter over Barbarians 24-21.

Focus for the Mariners turns to next week’s round seven action when the team play at home for the first time in over 12 months.

“We are very excited about the opportunity for the home fans to see us in action,” De Vere said.

The club are planning to make an event out of the day with a ‘Back to Rugby’ day.

Matches involving junior teams, school and women will be supported with girls only clinic and golden oldies match.

Barbarians will play Falcons in the early match at 5pm before the Mariners host the Pythons in the main game at 6.30pm.

Former Wallaby Tony Shaw will also be on hand as a special guest for the day.