Mariners dominate Spring Cup

Vanaki Vaoa about to score for the Mariners earlier this season.

The Fraser Coast Mariners ended 2019 with another win in the Spring Cup defeating Falcons 52-0.

As the competition breaks for Christmas the Hervey Bay team kept their perfect start to the season intact with their seventh win.

The Falcons knew they were in for a tough night with the Mariners crossing the tryline in the first two minutes.

Fraser Coast did not have it all their own way with the Falcons’ improved team effort worrying the Mariners at times during the match.

At halftime the Mariners led 19-0.

“We didn’t play as well as we could with the ball,” Mariners player/coach Trent De Vere said.

It was the third week in a row that the team had a different halves pairing but De Vere was not using that as an excuse.

A determined Falcons team made the Mariners work hard for the next try with the Hervey Bay team crossing in the 50th minute.

The game was level with both teams having chances before the Mariners broke it open in the 62nd minute with their fifth try of the match.

A further three tries bumped up the scoreline against a gallant Falcons side.

“We played with a lot more structure in the second half,” De Vere said.

“I must pay credit to Falcons, they played well and put us off our game a bit, especially in the first half.”

De Vere was pleased the team did not allow the opposition across the try line for the second match in a row.

“It will give us time to work on a few things in attack,” he said.

The Mariners have a strong hold on first on the ladder over Barbarians by 12 points.

The dominance of the Mariners is evident in their points scored and conceded in the season so far.

In seven matches they have scored 469 points to their opposition’s 53.

The competition now breaks until January 11 when the Fraser Coast Mariners host round 11 in Hervey Bay.

In a double header, Pythons will play Barbarians at 5.30pm before the home club Mariners will battle against Turtles Brothers at 7pm.

“It will be a great way to recommence the season at home in front of our supporters,” De Vere said.