NEW SEASON: Tom Hewitt (right) knows it will be a good season for the Mariners as they prepare to kick off this Saturday. Blake Antrobus
Sport

Mariners kick off first game against Maleny

Blake Antrobus
by
11th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

TOM Hewitt reckons every game for the Fraser Coast Mariners this year could be a surprise package.

But with the rugby union season about to get underway, he said that won't stop the Mariners from treating every game like it's a match against the top side.

The Mariners will play the Maleny Bushrangers in the first round this Saturday.

Hewitt said he hoped to score another win off the Bushrangers after defeating them last season.

"Maleny were a pretty strong side last year, they got a win over the eventual premiers Noosa, which is no mean feat at all," Hewitt said.

He said the team had focussed on their patterns of play in order in preparation for the season.

But few fresh faces on the team would lead to more consistency among players.

"Trent Devere... will be a big vocal presence in attack, carrying that ball up and hopefully getting us on the front foot," he said.

The Mariners kick off 2pm Saturday at Walkers Rd, Urangan.

    Local Partners