Fraser Coast Mariners Luke Wolter gets tackled.
Rugby Union

Mariners return to Spring Cup action

BRENDAN BOWERS
9th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
RUGBY: The Fraser Coast Mariners return to Spring Cup action this afternoon in Bundaberg.

After a week’s break due to the bye, the undefeated competition leaders play current cellar dwellers the Falcons.

Fraser Coast are the team to chase with a positive 126 points differential.

The club used the week to freshen up and rehab a few injuries after the first few rounds of the competition.

The Mariners play the early match of the double header at 5pm at the Brothers Bundaberg ground.

They will be followed by Pythons and Turtles at 6.30pm.

Barbarians have the bye.

