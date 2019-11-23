Mariners riding the wave of success in Spring Cup return

Tom DEmilio is lifted to the perfect spot to control the line in for the Fraser Coast Mariners earlier this season.

UNION: The unbeaten Fraser Coast Mariners will return to their Walkers Rd home for the first time in over a year.

After returning to the Spring Cup competition this year the Hervey Bay team has established itself as the team to beat.

Player/coach Trent De Vere is excited about the opportunity to play in front of the home crowd.

“It has been a long time since we hosted a home game and we are really looking forward to it,” he said.

De Vere is not allowing his players to get ahead of themselves, ensuring they concentrate on sticking to the game plan.

It has been a full week for the Mariners with two Queensland Reds players in Hervey Bay as part of the Reds to Regions tour.

Reds winger Filipo Daugunu joined the team for training early in the week.

The Mariners will play the main game against the Pythons in their Back to Rugby day.

With Wallabies great Tony Shaw in attendance a full day of rugby will be on display this afternoon.

Junior matches from under-6 to under 12 will start the day at 1pm, with a girls clinic to be held at 1.30pm

A golden oldies match will be played at 2pm before Xavier Catholic College plays Maryborough State High School at 3pm.

A highlight of the day will be a women’s match between Gympie and Fraser Coast at 4pm before the Spring Cup action begins.

In the early match Barbarians are up against the Falcons at 5pm before the main match commences at 6.30pm