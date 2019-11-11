Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coast Mariners Trent Devere threads his way through the Falcons.
Fraser Coast Mariners Trent Devere threads his way through the Falcons.
Rugby Union

MARINERS RULE THE WAVES

BRENDAN BOWERS
11th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY: For the first time this season a team has led the Fraser Coast Mariners in a Spring Cup match.

The Falcons kicked an early penalty goal to open the scoring in their round five clash.

For the Bundaberg team this would be their only highlight of the match.

The Fraser Coast team responded with 96 unanswered points to destroy the Falcons 96-3.

It was the largest win in the Mariners’ club history.

Captain/coach Trent De Vere was pleased with the result.

“It was our best performance of the season and everything clicked for us during the match,” De Vere said.

The Bundaberg team had no answers to the sixteen-try onslaught.

“I take my hat off to the Falcons, they kept trying and put in a spirited effort,” he said.

De Vere was pleased with his team’s effort and that work on specific areas of their game proved successful.

In their four matches the Mariners have scored a total of 255 points while allowing only 36.

They are not about to take their foot off the accelerator and understand they have to continue working on their game.

“There are areas in which we can still improve including our defence,” De Vere said.

“We will have to ensure our intensity can rise when required during the remainder of the season.”

In the late match Pythons proved too strong for Turtles, winning 34-7.

Next week’s round six action has the Mariners returning to Bundaberg to play the Turtles at the Waves Sports Complex at 6.30pm.

In the other match South Kolan Recreation Reserve will host the Barbarians and Pythons match at 4pm.

The Falcons have the bye and will use the week to regroup after their defeat.

At the completion of round five the Mariners sit atop the ladder on 20 points, seven points clear of Barbarians on 13 points.

Pythons are in third ahead of Turtles and Falcons.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What you can do to stop disastrous fires hitting Fraser Coast

        premium_icon What you can do to stop disastrous fires hitting Fraser...

        News To those in our community tempted to think the fire ban doesn’t really apply to them, please take it seriously

        CLEANER OCEANS: Student marine project gets council backing

        premium_icon CLEANER OCEANS: Student marine project gets council backing

        News A university-run project designed to remove tonnes of marine litter from the ocean...

        GALLERY: Maryborough State High School formal photos

        premium_icon GALLERY: Maryborough State High School formal photos

        News The glitz and glamour of the Brolga Theatre provided the perfect setting for the...

        GALLERY: Rodeo riders thrill at M’boro showgrounds

        premium_icon GALLERY: Rodeo riders thrill at M’boro showgrounds

        News The Fraser Coast Rodeo Utes and Music Festival was the place to be for bull-riding...