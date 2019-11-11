MARINERS RULE THE WAVES

Fraser Coast Mariners Trent Devere threads his way through the Falcons.

RUGBY: For the first time this season a team has led the Fraser Coast Mariners in a Spring Cup match.

The Falcons kicked an early penalty goal to open the scoring in their round five clash.

For the Bundaberg team this would be their only highlight of the match.

The Fraser Coast team responded with 96 unanswered points to destroy the Falcons 96-3.

It was the largest win in the Mariners’ club history.

Captain/coach Trent De Vere was pleased with the result.

“It was our best performance of the season and everything clicked for us during the match,” De Vere said.

The Bundaberg team had no answers to the sixteen-try onslaught.

“I take my hat off to the Falcons, they kept trying and put in a spirited effort,” he said.

De Vere was pleased with his team’s effort and that work on specific areas of their game proved successful.

In their four matches the Mariners have scored a total of 255 points while allowing only 36.

They are not about to take their foot off the accelerator and understand they have to continue working on their game.

“There are areas in which we can still improve including our defence,” De Vere said.

“We will have to ensure our intensity can rise when required during the remainder of the season.”

In the late match Pythons proved too strong for Turtles, winning 34-7.

Next week’s round six action has the Mariners returning to Bundaberg to play the Turtles at the Waves Sports Complex at 6.30pm.

In the other match South Kolan Recreation Reserve will host the Barbarians and Pythons match at 4pm.

The Falcons have the bye and will use the week to regroup after their defeat.

At the completion of round five the Mariners sit atop the ladder on 20 points, seven points clear of Barbarians on 13 points.

Pythons are in third ahead of Turtles and Falcons.