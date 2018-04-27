Mariners set for final home game until mid-July

STRONG START: Kale Hendle kicks for touch during last week's seven-point win against Gympie.

RUGBY: Fraser Coast Mariners will play at their Walkers Rd home for the last time in 90 days tomorrow.

The Mariners started the new four-team reserve grade competition with three straight home games, the last of which is against Nambour, but will hit the road for three of the next four weeks.

For Mariners captain Tom Hewitt, it is an opportunity for his side to show local fans how much the team has improved since last season's sixth-placed finish, and a good chance to bank up to five more valuable competition points against a strong Toads outfit.

"They're last year's minor premiers and runners-up so it won't be easy,” Hewitt said. "They knocked off the Noosa Dolphins twice last year - it's hard enough to beat them once let along twice.”

The Mariners have one win and one loss on the board so far. They beat Gympie Hammers 19-12 last week, a great return after the first-round 33-31 loss to Maleny Bushrangers.

Hewitt said the win against Gympie was vital.

"They're a very good team this year,” he said. "They don't have anyone new, but they've spent a few years together and know each other really well.”

Hewitt said utility back Kale Hendle will play at outside centre to give the Mariners another strong attacking weapon.

Kick-off at 2pm.