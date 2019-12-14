Menu
The Mariners Vunaki Waqa passes the ball as he is tackled.
Rugby Union

Mariners set sail for a perfect start to Christmas

BRENDAN BOWERS
14th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
UNION: The Fraser Coast Mariners want to finish 2019 with a perfect start to their Spring Cup campaign.

Playing their last match of the year before the competition breaks for Christmas, the team plans to keep their perfect record intact.

Player/coach Trent De Vere is wary of their opposition, the Falcons, after their win last weekend.

“They had a good win last week and are an improving side, they will be confident going in against us,” he said

De Vere readily admits the Mariners were not at their best in the first half of last week’s game and cannot afford to repeat that form this week.

“We had a good week at training and are confident we can get the job done if we start well,” De Vere said.

The competition breaks after this round until January 11.

“We will use the break to freshen up and re-set for the run into the semi-finals,” De Vere said.

The match is last in the double-header at Waves Sports Club, Bundaberg, at 7pm.

The early match between Pythons and Barbarians kicks off at 5.30pm.

