Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby Union

MARINERS TAME BARBAS IN SPRING CUP RUGBY

BRENDAN BOWERS
28th Oct 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY: The Fraser Coast Mariners continued their unbeaten run in the Spring Cup with a 48-17 victory over the Barbarians on Saturday afternoon.

In their toughest match so far in the season, Mariners coach Trent Devere praised the Barbarians style of play.

“It was a great match and the Barbarians really tested us, especially in the first half,” he said.

Devere was able to refocus the team at halftime and ensured the team remained on track with the game plan.

“The scoreline really did not reflect how close the contest was,” he said.

He was proud of the team effort but singled out hooker Dulo Sebuluana for his contributions in the match.

“He really stood out with his strong runs leading to three tries,” he said.

“Dull’s strength is his ability to support his teammates at the breakdown.”

The Mariners have a week off due to the bye in round four.

“We are starting to gel well as a team and it will be a great time to lighten the training load and freshen the boys up,” Devere said.

The Fraser Coast are clear leaders at the top of the table with a points differential of +126 for their first three matches.

The Mariners’ next match will be at the Brothers Sports Club in Bundaberg on Saturday, November 9, at 5pm.

Next week the Pythons will play the Falcons at South Kolan with a 4pm kick-off

The Barbarians will play Turtles at Waves Sports Complex at 6.30pm.

fc sport fraser coast mariners local sport
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Next step for council’s Maryborough admin building

    premium_icon Next step for council’s Maryborough admin building

    News Council received 17 expressions of interest from CBD property owners for property, land or development proposals for Maryborough's new administration building

    BREAKING: Crash closes Bay road

    premium_icon BREAKING: Crash closes Bay road

    News A Hervey Bay road remains closed due to a car crash

    MASSIVE GALLERY: Glitz and glamour of Torbanlea Picnic Races

    premium_icon MASSIVE GALLERY: Glitz and glamour of Torbanlea Picnic Races

    News Were you photographed at the Torbanlea Picnic Races on Saturday?