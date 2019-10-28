MARINERS TAME BARBAS IN SPRING CUP RUGBY

RUGBY: The Fraser Coast Mariners continued their unbeaten run in the Spring Cup with a 48-17 victory over the Barbarians on Saturday afternoon.

In their toughest match so far in the season, Mariners coach Trent Devere praised the Barbarians style of play.

“It was a great match and the Barbarians really tested us, especially in the first half,” he said.

Devere was able to refocus the team at halftime and ensured the team remained on track with the game plan.

“The scoreline really did not reflect how close the contest was,” he said.

He was proud of the team effort but singled out hooker Dulo Sebuluana for his contributions in the match.

“He really stood out with his strong runs leading to three tries,” he said.

“Dull’s strength is his ability to support his teammates at the breakdown.”

The Mariners have a week off due to the bye in round four.

“We are starting to gel well as a team and it will be a great time to lighten the training load and freshen the boys up,” Devere said.

The Fraser Coast are clear leaders at the top of the table with a points differential of +126 for their first three matches.

The Mariners’ next match will be at the Brothers Sports Club in Bundaberg on Saturday, November 9, at 5pm.

Next week the Pythons will play the Falcons at South Kolan with a 4pm kick-off

The Barbarians will play Turtles at Waves Sports Complex at 6.30pm.