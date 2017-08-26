Maritimo takes lead in Offshore Superboat title race

Maritimo's two boats lead the racing fleet during the third round of the Australian Offshore Superboats Championships in Coffs Harbour.

LITTLE separated the leading teams heading into the weekend round of the Australian Offshore Superboat Championship in Coffs Harbour and not much has changed.

Maritimo's number 12 boat won both of Sunday's races in the SuperCat Extreme category, edging out the number 222 boat in the 222 Offshore team on each occasion.

Before the third round races on Sunday, Maritimo trailed 222 Offshore by only two points but the wins now gives Maritimo a slender lead of only 10 points with two rounds of the Championship remaining.

Superboats in Coffs Harbour: Round 3 of the Australian Offshore Superboats in Coffs Harbour.

Spectators who grabbed vantage points around the Jetty were treated to some early action in the first race when SuperCat Outboard entrant Phantom rolled over.

Thankfully drivers Mick Walker and Ian Harris were able to escape the cabin unharmed as opposition boats raced to the scene to offer assistance.

Organisers ordered a re-start of the first race with the duration reduced from 16 laps to eight.

The margin in the first race between winner and runner-up was 14 seconds and Maritimo's drivers Tom Barry-Cotter and Steve Jellick were able to create a similar margin in the second race.

The Mancine Cosmetics boat driven by Brent Price and Simon Isherwood extended their lead in the SuperCat Outboard championship after winning both races.

Team 88 Power Zone and Saracen recorded a second and third placing each.

The Mancine Cosmetics lead is now 33 points ahead of Team 88 Power Zone.

The fourth round sees the Superboats head to Lake Macquarie on October 14 and 15 before the series wraps up a fortnight later with the fifth and final round being held at Hervey Bay.