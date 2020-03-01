Mark Andersen – running for Division 5

A bit about me

I’M A true local and the sixth generation of my family born in Hervey Bay.

I have lived in Craignish for the past 21 years.

I’ve been married for 27 years and we have three teenaged girls.

I’m an animal lover and the owner of a rescued husky-cross malamute dog called Ghost.

I’ve been a business owner for the past 20 years.

I am an independent candidate and not affiliated with any party, real estate or developers.

Why I am running

I have been thinking about this for many years, but with a young family it was not an option as my family was my main priority.

Now that they have nearly all grown up I can give back and have input and plan for my community and our Fraser Coast that six generations of my family have loved for more than 160 years. I want my children and my future grandchildren to feel comfortable and safe, somewhere our parents can enjoy life and feel safe doing so.

I want to be part of the best, most open, transparent, honest council that sets the benchmark of what a good working council should look like.

Top three priorities

Water, waste and roads to meet our growing population.

I feel we are falling behind in this matter.

Better managements of projects, so if failures occur, ratepayers are not left with the repair and reconstruction costs

More jobs and job security, giving companies the opportunity to set up factories on the Fraser Coast.