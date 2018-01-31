Menu
Sporting greats revved up for league dinner

MAKING A MARK: Mark 'Frosty' Winterbottom, who won the 2015 International V8 Supercars Championship, will be a guest at the Fraser Coast Men of League's Sports Dinner on February 17.
Kerrie Alexander
by

A STELLAR line-up of Aussie sporting greats will show their support for the Fraser Coast's rugby league community at a special dinner at the Beach House Hotel this month.

The Men of League Foundation's Fraser Coast Committee will be joined by racing driver Mark Winterbottom and past and present rugby league players Michael Crocker, David Shillington and Chelsea Baker.

Men of League Foundation Fraser Coast Committee president, Kev Embrey, said the evening was a chance for sporting fans of all ages to join in to help raise funds for the Men of League Foundation to ensure it could continue its essential work caring for the men, women and children of the rugby league community.

Following the success of the committee's inaugural sports dinner last year, Mr Embrey said he was keen to see members of the local rugby league community come along, meet the special guests and join in the fun once again.

"After last year's event, I received a lot of inquires about when the next one would be and people were talking about it for days after," he said.

"It was wonderful to see Fraser Coast locals get together to show their support for the rugby league community."

Mr Embrey, who was named the Foundation's 2017 Queensland Volunteer of the Year, leads an active committee of hardworking and supportive members who all pull together to ensure members of the rugby league community know there is help available for those who need it most.

 

"We're hoping to double the number of attendees at this year's event. All proceeds from the dinner will help the Men of League Foundation to continue to provide support to the rugby league community," he said.

The dinner will be held on Saturday, February 17, from 6pm.

Cost is $80 per person and includes pre-dinner nibbles, a two-course meal and cheese platters. Tickets are available at the Beach House Hotel or the Carriers Arms until February 13.

