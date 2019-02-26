Skaife tips hateful Turn 8 to cause more carnage

Jamie Whincup loses a tyre after hitting Turn 8 in qualifying at the Adelaide 500 in 2018. Picture: Supplied

THE hot weather is not the only thing that may catch Supercar drivers out this weekend, with the notorious Turn 8 expected to be a big talking point of the weekend.

That is the view of former champion and now Fox Sports expert commentator Mark Skaife, who said rookie drivers were not the only ones at risk of coming a cropper at the high-speed corner.

Seven-time champion Jamie Whincup was the biggest scalp claimed by the turn at last year's Adelaide 500, when he smacked the wall late in qualifying on Friday, losing a wheel in the process.

While the team repaired the car overnight and he finished sixth in race one, damage sustained contributed to a mechanical failure which saw him fail to finish race 2.

"From a driver's point of view, this is one of the most gruelling race meetings of the season, with the circuit's unforgiving layout, the predicted heatwave conditions and the daunting Turn 8 that year-on-year has caught out some of Australia's best drivers," Skaife said.

"The great thing for fans is the continuation of the brand rivalry between DJR Team Penske with their factory supported Ford Mustangs and the Holden charge led by the Red Bull Holden Racing Team.

"For Scott McLaughlin, it's going to be slightly different as the defending champion and the way he approaches 2019.

Scott McLaughlin drives the #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang during the Supercars Season Test Day at Phillip Island in February, 2019. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

"He's had the benchmark pace as a qualifier in the last two seasons and given his new car he'll be trying very hard to unearth the secrets of the Mustang to make it work best and give himself the best chance to go back-to-back."

Skaife will be joined in the coverage by host Jess Yates and a new face this year in Craig Lowndes, who retired from full-time Supercars driving at the end of last season.

Former drivers Neil Crompton, Greg Murphy and Mark Larkham again are part of the team, along with reporter Chris Stubbs.

Supercars legend Craig Lowndes joins the Fox Sports commentary team in 2019.

