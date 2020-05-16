MARKET MADNESS: The local social distancing challenge

FRASER COAST markets will be able to operate from today with social distancing but not all markets will reopen yet.

Nikenbah Markets and Hervey Bay Animal Refuge managing director Maree Hill was taking a cautious approach to reopening.

She said ensuring market patrons remained socially distant would be almost impossible with crowds ranging from 500–1000 people.

She couldn’t foresee the ­Nikenbah Markets opening in May but it was more realistic to expect they would reopen in either June or July.

Other markets would be ­reopening.

Maryborough’s craft and fresh produce market will be back in the city’s central business district in less than two weeks, reopening on Thursday, May 28.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events manager Robyn Peach said some stallholders were able to make alternative arrangements but others had closed their business for three months.

“They are keen to come back to Maryborough because of its popularity but many will have to reinstate their ­supply lines, which is why we have given ourselves two weeks to plan the opening,” she said.

Initially the markets will operate only in Adelaide St and City Hall green if required.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the council had received numerous inquiries about when markets could start up again so yesterday’s advice from the Queensland Government would be warmly welcomed.

“The advice from the Queensland Government is that outdoor and indoor markets are permitted again but market operators must ensure patrons do not gather in groups of more than 10, with no more than one person per 4sq m and social distancing observed,” Cr Seymour said.