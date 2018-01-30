Menu
How this marketing business can help you get your name out

BUSINESS BOOST: Harry and Shonel Blucher, from Fully Promoted, on Main Street, Pialba.
Annie Perets
by

WHEN trying to make your business stand out from the rest, creativity is the name of the game.

And a new store in Hervey Bay, specialising in personalised items including pens, shirts, frisbees and cups, is here to help you do just that.

Fully Promoted opened doors on Main St May last year and has helped out local businesses, groups, and sports clubs get their name out.

For new businesses, Fully Promoted owners Harry and Shonel Blucher suggest starting out simple by getting branded pens and business cards.

And from there, the possibilities are endless, they say.

"Whatever you can think of, we can put your brand on it," Mrs Blucher said.

"Our uniforms and awards are popular."

And the saying is true - you don't have to be good at sports, you can just buy trophies.

There are plenty of trophy designs to choose from at Fully Promoted, and you can buy single ones.

If you have a creative edge, shirts can be fully designed to your liking.

Previously, Mr Blucher was a Fly In-Fly Out (FIFO) miner and Mrs Blucher was a teacher's aide.

They said they had opened the store so they could spend more time together as a couple.

Fully Promoted is part of a franchise and the pair spent two weeks in the United States to learn the ropes.

The showroom is located at 73 Main St, Pialba.

