Markets are Maryborough's unique gem

CREATIVE: Stall holder Karen Spink displaying some of her work at the Maryborough markets.

KAREN Spink may be a little fish in a big pond when it comes to the Maryborough markets but even she has plenty of memories to share.

"There's some wonderful people who come through the markets that have just brightened your day with their stories," she said.

"It's like little village markets where you hear about births, deaths, marriages and we get to share school stories."

Ms Spink started her market stall nearly five years ago selling pot holders, children's clothes, market bags among other things.

However, she had been visiting the markets for far longer.

Judy Anderson dressed as Mary Poppins to celebrate the Maryborough Markets 30th anniversary on Thursday. Inge Hansen

Ms Spink said the weekly markets provided the perfect opportunity to meet people from out of town too.

"You get to judge where people are travelling from and we've had people from Scotland, Poland and Canada," she said.

"There's regulars who get fruit and vegetables and they're here at the crack of dawn."

Most importantly, Ms Spink said the markets were an opportunity to sell the Heritage City to visitors.

"We send (visitors) to the Mary Poppins lights, tell them about P.L Travers," she said.

"The markets really have evolved from when it started and have more local people supporting us.

"The local artisans work needs to be appreciated and people need to see what the locals are making."