Marking 100 years since ‘Soul of Anzac’ visited Fraser Coast

THIS weekend marks 100 years since General Sir William Birdwood visited the Fraser Coast as part of his tour of Australia after the end of World War 1.

Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum director John Meyers said General Birdwood was a British officer who commanded all the Australian and New Zealand Forces at Gallipoli in 1915

“He stayed in command for most of the remainder of the war from 1916 to 1918 on the Western Front in France and Belgium,” Mr Meyers said.

General Sir William Birdwood.

“General Birdwood was a well-liked senior officer with the nickname ‘Birdie’ and was recognised as The Soul of Anzac.

“To keep up the morale of his troops, he regularly visited the frontline and always had time to pass on some encouraging words to anyone he met, particularly at Gallipoli.”

Mr Meyers said the Australian and New Zealand governments invited General Birdwood to visit their countries for the first time in 1920.

“The tour started in Western Australia, followed by visits to every other state before crossing to New Zealand.

“At every town he visited there would be a crowd of returned soldiers, sailors and nurses with their families to greet him and shake his hand.

“At each town where the train stopped, it would be organised for him to present decorations and gallantry medals, followed by a speech from the mayor.

“If the train did not stop, there would still be people lining the platform to wave to him.”

Mr Meyers said General Birdwood’s tour of Queensland started at Wallangarra on the New South Wales border and continued to Stanthorpe and Warwick before reaching Brisbane.

“After several days he headed west to Toowoomba, Roma and Charleville before heading north by motor vehicle to Augathella, Blackall and Longreach.

“Returning to Brisbane, he then travelled by special train direct to Rockhampton and after visiting Yeppoon and other places of interest, started the return trip to Brisbane.”

Mr Meyers said General Birdwood kept a daily diary, which detailed his visit to the Fraser Coast.

“He reached Maryborough on Saturday, May 15, and was met by Mayor Bushnell. After inspecting returned men, he went to a municipal meeting and then the Royal Hotel for dinner.

“On Sunday, May 16, General Birdwood left Maryborough in a convoy of nine cars also carrying aldermen and the mayor to the ‘very little place’ of Pialba.

“His diary noted: ‘There was a long jetty into deep water, opposite Fraser Island, which is covered with fine timber and forms a huge natural breakwater to Pialba Bay.’

“They drove to the Point Vernon for lunch and swam at Torquay.

“After leaving Pialba at 3.30pm, they went to a farm where they saw good crops of coffee, bananas, pineapples and sugar cane.

“The entourage left Maryborough the next day at 8.30am by special train bound for Gympie.”

Mr Meyers said that after gallant service in World War II, General Birdwood continued in the permanent army, with a final rank of Colonel.

His diary is now held at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra; his medal group and memorabilia have been on display at the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum for the past 10 years.