Marking Maryborough Hospital's 130th birthday

A PIECE OF HISTORY: Nursing director Trish Spreadborough shows what it would have been like to care for patients in the early days of the Maryborough Hospital.

FROM the pneumonic plague and the Spanish flu to the aftermath of two world wars and breakthroughs in modern medicine, the wards of Maryborough Hospital are rich in history.

Ahead of Saturday's 130th anniversary celebrations, Wide Bay Hospital Museum President Marilyn Jensen said generations of staff had shown great heroism in the face of grave challenges.

"When the hospital first opened, the medical nursing staff consisted of one doctor, one matron and three nurses,” Ms Jensen said

"By the 1920s, post World War One, a lot of modernisation happened with the government taking over much more funding of hospital and hospitals boards were introduced and a big building program happened, so Maryborough Hospital became really modern in the '20s with a lot of growth happening there.”

Along with losing two members of the nursing staff to the pneumonic plague in 1905, nurses were on hand to combat the outbreak of Spanish flu after the First World War, with a secondary medical facility set up at the Maryborough Showgrounds to treat patients.

Ms Jensen said many of Maryborough's medical staff had travelled overseas during both world wars to serve and care for others.

A Family Fun Day will be held at the hospital to celebrate the milestone from 10am to 2pm on Saturday.