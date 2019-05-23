Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One of the men injured when a marlin got into their boat, with the bandaged arm, watches as his more seriously injured mate is loaded into the Westpac Rescue Helicopter for the flight to Coffs Harbour Hospital.
One of the men injured when a marlin got into their boat, with the bandaged arm, watches as his more seriously injured mate is loaded into the Westpac Rescue Helicopter for the flight to Coffs Harbour Hospital. Tim Howard
Breaking

Two men speared by fish in bizarre boating incident

Tim Howard
by
23rd May 2019 2:37 PM | Updated: 3:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A marlin has speared two men as they returned from a boating expedition off Wooli.

Police have confirmed two men were injured when a marlin got into their boat.

A Wooli resident, Nicki Voss, said the Westpac Rescue Helicopter has just flown one man to Coffs Harbour hospital after the incident that occurred between Wooli and Solitary Island this afternoon.

A road ambulance has taken the other injured man to the same hospital.

Ms Voss said the men's boat hit the marlin and catapulted it into the boat where it thrashed around, spearing two of the three men.

She said one man was speared through the arm and the other through the back.

Grafton Police duty officer chief inspector Jo Reid said the man speared in the back had been taken in the helicopter.

"We've been told the man's injuries are not life threatening," she said.

Ms Voss said three men, aged in their 30s or 40s had been fishing from an inflateable rubber boat and hit the marlin while travelling at 35-40kmh.

"It was like hitting a cow," Ms Voss said the uninjured man told police.

The uninjured man piloted the boat back to shore and radioed Marine Rescue to arrange for emergency service assistance.

It's believed the three men come from the Sydney suburb of Narrabeen.

More to come.

editors picks fishing incident marlin
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Kids loving the rides at Fraser Coast Show

    premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Kids loving the rides at Fraser Coast Show

    News Hundreds are braving the wet weather and walk through the doors to the show.

    BREAKING: Vehicle and motorbike collide in Maryborough

    premium_icon BREAKING: Vehicle and motorbike collide in Maryborough

    News A car and motorbike have collided in Maryborough

    • 23rd May 2019 2:20 PM
    Why we're still sweating a week out from winter

    premium_icon Why we're still sweating a week out from winter

    Weather Here's why winter will be much like summer was.

    CRASH: Woman injured after colliding with fence on Bay road

    premium_icon CRASH: Woman injured after colliding with fence on Bay road

    News A woman was treated by paramedics after the incident.