Water over Cooloola Coast Rd near the turn off to Maaroom. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Marooned at Maaroom, beached at Boonooroo, trapped at Tuan

Stuart Fast
11th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
MAROONED at Maaroom, Boonooroo and Tuan.

These costal communities are cut off when heavy rain soaks the Fraser Coast as they rely on the Cooloola Coast Rd and Boonooroo Rd to access Maryborough – and these roads flood regularly.

Tuan resident Helen Morcom said at the most Boonooroo and Tuan could be cut off for two days.

She said during rain, residents couldn’t “drive through, too dangerous” and she believed several areas of the road could be improved to prevent flooding.

Ms Morcom said other residents had complained when the road flooded, as people couldn’t get to work and children couldn’t get to school.

Maaroom Progress and Ratepayers Association secretary Sue Smith shared a similar sentiment.

Ms Smith said culverts along the road filled with water and flooding was not an easy fix but something needed to be done.

State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said several residents had alerted him to the issue.

Mr Saunders said he had raised the issue with the Department of Transport and Main Roads and had discussed with them how the flooding issues could be eased or alleviated.

He said the issue would not be fixed overnight but it needed to get done for the community’s betterment.

