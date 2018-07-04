Menu
Maroons Fraser Coast Fan Day - Wende Tonkin with Josh McGuire.
Maroons Fraser Coast Fan Day - Wende Tonkin with Josh McGuire. Alistair Brightman
Rugby League

Maroons have been, now for a Super visit

Matthew McInerney
by
4th Jul 2018 6:00 PM
LEAGUE: The Fraser Coast Fan Day was an enormous success. Now, local rugby league leaders must work out how to capitalise on two more upcoming opportunities to put their sport in the spotlight.

The region's rugby league fans could not be more spoilt.

Thousands of people turned Seafront Oval maroon on Tuesday when Queensland's State of Origin team visited the Fraser Coast for its annual trip to reconnect with fans in regional areas.

Every player of the Game III squad signed autographs, posed for selfies and kick and passed footballs with kids of all ages for two hours.

 

Maroons Fraser Coast Fan Day - Wende Tonkin with Josh McGuire.
Maroons Fraser Coast Fan Day - Wende Tonkin with Josh McGuire. Alistair Brightman

Jerseys from our four clubs were seen amongst the throng of the supporters, and the experience of being with players the calibre of Daly Cherry-Evans, Billy Slater and Dane Gagai may inspire a greater love for the game.

Junior players will re-enact scenes of their favourite players at Hervey Bay's Stafford Park this weekend as teams from Hervey Bay, Wallaroos, Burrum, Gympie and Murgon converge for the two-day Gary Horne Carnival.

 

 

Junior rugby league grand final, Maryborough - Hervey Bay U12 North defeated Hervey Bay U12 West - North Hunter Cullen.
Junior rugby league grand final, Maryborough - Hervey Bay U12 North defeated Hervey Bay U12 West - North Hunter Cullen. Valerie Horton

Second-tier rugby league will return to the Fraser Coast at the end of this month.

Maryborough will host an Intrust Super Cup Country Week game on the weekend of July 21-22, as the league leading Burleigh Bears face Central Queensland Capras.

 

Capras vs Burleigh Bears.
Capras vs Burleigh Bears. Mike Richards GLA080418CAPR

Sunshine Coast Falcons return to Stafford Park for its Intrust Super Cup match against Northern Pride on July 28.

 

ON THE BURST: Falcons player Chris Lewis against Burleigh on the Gold Coast this month.
ON THE BURST: Falcons player Chris Lewis against Burleigh on the Gold Coast this month. SMP Images

Fraser Coast Junior Rugby League experienced a 7% increase in participation from 2016 to 2017. This is the prime opportunity for local league clubs to put recruitment for next season into overdrive.

