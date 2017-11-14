Marriage Law survey results out tomorrow

JOINED TOGETHER: Nicole Stone and Natalie Wolff celebrated their civil union last year and are eager to hear the results of the Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey.

TWO months ago, millions of survey forms were mailed to eligible Australian voters asking if they believed same-sex marriage should be legalised.

At 10am on Wednesday, the result of the survey will be revealed.

The controversial survey which cost $122 million to conduct, has been a heavy weight carried by many same-sex couples.

Hervey Bay couple, Natalie and Nicole Stone are one couple directly affected by the plebiscite.

"I did know it's (today) but I haven't been paying too much attention to it," Natalie said.

"It could go either way so we don't really want to get our hopes up."

In 2016, Natalie and Nicole entered into a legal partnership through a civil union ceremony.

"In our eyes, Nicole and I are already married," she said.

"For those who want to see the marriage certificate, they're the ones waiting."