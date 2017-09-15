Married ambos reflect on 58 years of service

PASSIONATE: Hervey Bay paramedics, Kathryn and Paul Fitzpatrick are celebrating 58 years combined with the Queensland Ambulance Service.

PASSIONATE: Hervey Bay paramedics, Kathryn and Paul Fitzpatrick are celebrating 58 years combined with the Queensland Ambulance Service. Alistair Brightman

WHAT'S better than working in a job you love? Working right beside the person you love -at least according to Paul and Kathryn Fitzpatrick.

This week is Ambulance Week and the married couple of 14 years are celebrating 58 years combined with the Queensland service.

Advanced care paramedic of 28 years, Kathryn said it was the perfect time to reflect on their time in service which first began in the United Kingdom and lead them to one another.

"I started when I was 16 and straight out of school and I was in and out of the station so I knew about Paul,” Kathryn said.

"You spend from 10-12 hours which each other and you socialise at the same time so it just progressed from a friendship to a relationship.”

Inspired by an acquaintance in the UK, acting clinical support officer, Paul applied to work for QAS in Queensland and Kathryn followed suit.

Just 10 months later, the couple was working in Rockhampton.

"We actually came (to Hervey Bay) for a weekend and it was much closer to how we imagined Australia,” Kathryn said.

"We got straight on the internet to look for vacancies and we found two so about six weeks after applying for a transfer we were working here.”

The pair agreed Ambulance Week was a time to remember the reasons they chose the profession and satisfaction which came from helping people.

"We were only talking about it (on Monday) about how privileged we are to go into peoples homes and they trust us,” Kathryn said.

"If someone gets out of the back of the ambulance and they smile, you may not have fixed them but you know they're happy and the 20 to 30 minutes you've spent with them has relieved some of their stress or changed their perspective.

"If you can achieve a smile out of a patient then you've done an okay job.”

Paul echoed his wife's comments saying the most rewarding part was "quite simply, making a difference”.