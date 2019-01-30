Menu
Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Dr Trisha Stratford make up the expert panel on Married At First Sight. Photo: Channel 9
TV

Why MAFS weddings aren’t legal

by Amy Price
29th Jan 2019 9:25 AM
MARRIED at First Sight's executive producer has revealed why the weddings on the Channel 9 reality show aren't legally binding.

While the first two new couples of the sixth season, Cam and Jules and Nic and Cyrell, met at the altar last night, it is no secret they aren't legally married.

Sydney bride Cyrell was one of the first to walk down the aisle on the new season of Married At First Sight. Photo: Channel 9
Nine's executive producer John Walsh, who attends each of the 10 weddings on the reality show each year, told Confidential it was about protecting the contestants' assets.

While attending one wedding last year, he said a legally binding marriage would make the wealthier brides and grooms vulnerable.

That includes Sydney businessman Justin Fischer, the millionaire groom on season five.

And, of course, a pre-nuptial agreement would reveal their new spouse before the wedding, therefore spoiling the premise of the show.

Considering the show's track record - only season two's Erin and Bryce are still together - the decision is a good one.

