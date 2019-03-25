Menu
MAFS cheaters: ‘We’re copping it’

by Andrew Bucklow
25th Mar 2019 7:26 AM

 

Married At First Sight's Dan and Jess say they've received death threats in the wake of their cheating scandal.

The two contestants came clean about their relationship in last night's explosive episode. Their confession left both of their original partners, Mick and Tamara, in tears and outraged viewers who slammed the couple on social media.

Dan and Jess did a series of radio and TV interviews this morning and opened up about some of the direct messages they've received from angry viewers.

"We're copping it," Jess told Nova's Fitzy and Wippa.

"People are like, 'I hope you get a noose and hang it around your neck and video it, you're a disgrace.'

"These people are quite sneaky. They start out with 'lots of love,' so you open it thinking it's nice but then it's horrible."

 

Married At First Sight's Dan and Jess came clean about their affair last night.
Jess, who has moved to the Gold Coast from Perth to be closer to Dan, told the Nova duo she regrets that Mick and Tamara got hurt but is adamant she made the right decision to pursue a romance with Dan.

"We didn't go about it the right way but I knew what I wanted, I just had to do it," she said.

"There was bits (in last night's episode where she came clean about the affair) that you didn't see where I was like really freaking out and stumbling and Dan had to step in because I couldn't."

Appearing on the Today show, Dan said last night's episode was hard to watch.

"The way it unfolded, it wasn't nice," he said.

 

Dan Webb.
Jessika Power.
