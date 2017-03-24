Married at First Sight: will Susan stay with our Sean?

WAITING: Maryborough farmer and reality star Sean Hollands will find out on the Married At First Sight finale on Sunday whether his co-star and partner Susan will stay with him.

THERE is no doubt Maryborough farmer turned reality TV star Sean Hollands has been feeling the pressure.

And you can't blame him when all of Australia is watching and following his relationship with Perth's Susan Rawlings on Married At First Sight.

But as quickly as it began, the relationship could be over, in front of hundreds of thousands of viewers this Sunday.

Sean and Susan are one of the final two couples on the reality show and this Sunday's season finale will see Susan make the life changing decision to either stay with the rodeo-loving Maryborough man or end it.

Sean told the Fraser Coast Chronicle the pair may be different, but they have so much in common too.

"I picked a couple of things I wanted - communication, trust and adventure,” Sean said.

"It turns out she picked the same things but our idea of adventure was different.”

In love with living on the farm and with his co-star Susan more suited to the city lifestyle, the two have faced the obstacle of having different lives.

An earlier episode of Married At First Sight showed Susan visiting Maryborough and Sean's Fraser Coast farm for the first time.

Sean admitted it didn't go over well, which made Susan's decision to stay on the episode of Sunday, March 19 more shocking to him.

"She didn't enjoy herself on the homestay episode... It was definitely a change, and one massive decision for her to make,” he said.

"Her decision (to stay) at the dinner party did throw a little bit of a spanner in the works.

"I was of the understanding I was going to leave.”

The Channel Nine reality show has been a hit in Australia, with hundreds of thousand tuning in each week.

With the show based around the premise of using science, experts and matching personality traits to create a loving couple, Sean's convinced the producers have done a good job.

"I think they did a really good job with matching up,” he said.

"I have no complaints with that - Susan is definitely the person I'm looking for.”

However the father and Fraser Coast local isn't entirely convinced on using the 'L word' any time soon.

"It's still really early days,” he said.

"We love the attributes about each other at this time.

"We aren't in love... (but) it's still too early days.”

"She has definitely given me hope in what I'm looking for in a person.

”I wasn't sure there were girls out there like that before the show.”

Whether or not Sean will get an opportunity to say 'I love you' down the track depends on Susan's decision on Sunday night at 7pm.